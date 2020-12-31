You are the owner of this article.
DHEC: Next vaccination phase expected in late winter, early spring

As more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine become available, state officials have more information to share about when people can expect their shot at immunization.

As of Thursday, 39,100 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had been administered in South Carolina, and health care workers are getting it every day, said Dr. Brannon Traxler, state Department of Health and Environmental Control interim director of public health.

“Our ultimate goal is to save lives,” she said. “This vaccine is unlike any vaccine we’ve ever dealt with before.”

Amid challenges presented by limited supplies and complex logistical questions, Traxler said DHEC officials are working to provide the most up-to-date information on when people will have access to the vaccine. Following state and federal guidance, Traxler said phase 1A of distribution, which includes health care workers and long-term care facility residents, is expected to continue through February.

In late winter into early spring, she said she expects the state will move into phase 1B, once 70% of the people covered by the first phase have had the chance to be vaccinated. 1B includes essential workers in education, food and agriculture, utilities, law enforcement, transportation, corrections and fire services. The next phase would include people 65 and older and people with high-risk medical conditions.

Traxler expects the vaccine will be available to the general public starting in the summer and fall of 2021 and beyond.

“Everyone in our state who wants to be vaccinated will get their turn,” she said. “We’ll let people know when and where they can receive it.”

DHEC Immunizations Director Stephen White said the state has received more than 200,000 doses as of Thursday, with little more than 100,000 of them going to a government partnership with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies to distribute the Moderna vaccine to long-term care facilities. Though 675 applicants have been approved as vaccine providers through the state, that doesn’t mean every approved site has received the vaccine. As the state gets more allocations, they’ll distribute them as possible according to the phased rollout plan.

South Carolina gets weekly allocations from the CDC, and White said while state officials are given a number of doses to expect, they’ve seen changes to that number up until the very day the shipment comes in. With nearly 40,000 medical workers vaccinated in little more than two weeks, which included the Christmas holiday, Traxler said South Carolina is ahead of the national vaccination rate, and at least on par with most other states.

While administering the vaccine, Traxler said officials have noted there are more than the expected number of doses available in each vial provided. Vaccine providers are able to use these “extra” doses, as long as each complete dose comes from a single vial; providers can’t mix the leftover contents of multiple vials to create a full dose.

With 307,507 confirmed and probable cases as of Thursday and nearly 5,300 South Carolinians dead because of the virus, Traxler urged people to continue practicing social distancing, hand hygiene and mask wearing as the pandemic continues. Maintained vigilance is needed to keep people safe as the vaccine is distributed, she said.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

As more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine become available, state officials have more information to share about when people can expect their shot at immunization.

Greenwood County added its 85th confirmed death and topped 4,000 cumulative cases as 2,000 South Carolinians were hospitalized with the fast-spreading respiratory virus.

With more than 60 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, Self Regional Medical Center staff have dedicated another floor to housing affected patients amid a post-holiday spike of cases.

Laurens County recorded three more confirmed COVID-19 deaths while Saluda County added one as a winter surge of the fast-spreading respiratory virus continues nationwide.

South Carolina saw a significant drop in new cases that is likely linked to how little testing happened on Christmas Day, which also caused the percent positive to increase by nearly 30%.

As the number of novel coronavirus cases rises nationally and throughout the Palmetto State, a fourth Index-Journal employee has tested positive for the respiratory virus. The first positive case at the newspaper occurred in July, the second case was in November and the third was this past week.

