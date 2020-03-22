State health officials announced 22 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, putting South Carolina's total at 195.
No new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Lakelands, which on Saturday saw three cases reported in Greenwood and an Abbeville Area Medical Center employee test positive for the fast-spreading virus.
“This will be an extended response and it will take all of us working together to stop the spread of this virus,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, physician for the state Department of Health Environmental Control, said in a press release. “We want people to be prepared for more cases to occur and to continue to listen to and follow recommendations from public health officials.”
DHEC has the following recommendations to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus:
- Know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and what to do if you become symptomatic
- If you're sick, stay home from work, school and public events
- Regularly wash your hands with soap and water
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow
- Avoid contact with people who are sick
- Don’t share personal items
- Clean frequently touched surfaces
- Set up a separate room for sick household members
- Check in with family and friends who live alone, especially those who may be in a high-risk group
