DHEC keeping tabs on recent senior facility COVID cases

David Buckshorn

DAVID BUCKHORN

As assisted living facilities and senior care centers throughout South Carolina work to keep patients and staff safe from COVID-19 and meet the new guidelines form limited visitation, state officials are still keeping tabs on three facilities in Greenwood that have had cases of the virus in the last 30 days.

An outbreak that began in early August at NHC Healthcare Greenwood has continued, with NHC reporting a total of 31 deaths. There are 68 active COVID-19 patients in-house at the facility, according to its own reporting, with 34 patients having recovered from illness and 52 employees recovering.

NHC’s self-reported numbers differ from what the state Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported. DHEC has listed a total of only 22 deaths at the facility, with 13 of those having been in the last 30 days.

NHC Director of Business Development Casey Reese said the discrepancy appeared to be from a delay on DHEC’s reporting website, although DHEC said the information published was last updated Tuesday. She said staff had reached out to DHEC to notify them of the discrepancy.

“Our team executed quickly and effectively the clinical and infection control protocols by CDC and CMS during this outbreak,” Reese said. “The DHEC survey team completed their infection control survey and annual certification survey the last week of August. We are pleased to share our center received no deficiencies.”

She said staff finds hope in the number of recoveries at NHC, and are committed to caring for patients.

Magnolia Manor, which experienced an outbreak in May that led to six residents’ deaths, has only had one case in the past 30 days. The earlier outbreak saw a total of 62 residents and staff members get sick, however.

Administrator Edith Goforth, who wasn’t available for comment Tuesday, previously said staff learned the value of patience through their outbreak. She said her primary focus was on making sure guidelines were followed to limit the risk of anyone else getting sick.

Wesley Commons hasn’t had any recent cases, but earlier this year had a handful of staff members and a couple residents test positive for COVID-19. DHEC reported Wesley Commons had six staff members and two residents test positive, and that two residents had died.

“The virus is aggressive and stealthy and can breech even the best of protocols with the smallest of cracks in defenses,” said President and CEO David Buckshorn. “We, as a community, are all on this journey together ... reliant on each other in our fight against this virus and we share a common goal that is focused on a future when this is behind us.”

He said he knows more people will feel the impact of the virus before this is over and that while no one has full control over the spread of the virus, we can make choices to operate as safely as possible until it has passed.

“This has certainly lasted longer than expected and it will take us, as a community of support, working together to mitigate just how much further the virus will reach,” he said.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

