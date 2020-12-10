DHEC helps local jails test for COVID-19

Inmates reporting a fever prompted Greenwood County jail staff to ask state health officials to test the inmates in one block of the jail.
Jail Administrator Maj. Lonnie Smith said the state Department of Health and Environmental Control tested 22 inmates Wednesday. A few inmates complained of a fever on Monday, and their temperatures were recorded at more than 100 degrees.
Smith said the inmates with fevers were isolated in a wing of the jail used for quarantining anyone with symptoms. Inmates were tested Wednesday in the bond courtroom, meanwhile, jail staff disinfected and sprayed the housing unit they were from.
Not every inmate was tested, just the ones in the housing unit the original fever complaints came from. Staff members are tested if they experience symptoms, and Smith said over the course of the year, several officers had been sent home to be tested.
To date, no inmate or detention officer has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Greenwood County Detention Center.
Smith said the jail screens all incoming inmates and takes temperatures, and new inmates spend seven to 10 days in the housing unit meant for quarantining before they are moved to their assigned housing unit.
Officers have their temperatures taken at the start of shifts, and again mid-shift, Smith said. Masks are available for inmates, and officers are required to wear masks. Although the jail hasn’t had any cases, Smith said he thinks it’s a matter of time before someone tests positive.
While Greenwood’s jail housed 191 inmates as of Wednesday morning, Abbeville’s jail is smaller, housing about 30, said Abbeville County Sheriff Ray Watson.
Watson said DHEC staff performed testing last week, and while he didn’t know how many inmates were currently ill, he thought it was six or seven. He said over the course of the year, he’s had deputies, detention officers, office personnel and inmates all test positive.
At least 20 employees, he said, have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We’re pretty much doing whatever we have to do to keep it down,” Watson said. “In a small department, you pretty much do whatever you got to do to get by.”
He said Southern Health Partners, which provides health care for the jail, dictates much of what they do when someone exhibits symptoms. Like in Greenwood, inmates are isolated on first booking to ensure they aren’t sick before housing them with other inmates.
The jail is sprayed two to three times a week with an industrial disinfectant sprayer, Watson said, and inmates that help with cleaning spray and wipe down surfaces daily.
While employees have worn masks periodically, Watson said he only made wearing face coverings mandatory about two weeks ago.
