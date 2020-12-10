You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

DHEC helps local jails test for COVID-19

detention center (copy)

GREENWOOD COUNTY DETENTION CENTER

Inmates reporting a fever prompted Greenwood County jail staff to ask state health officials to test the inmates in one block of the jail.

Jail Administrator Maj. Lonnie Smith said the state Department of Health and Environmental Control tested 22 inmates Wednesday. A few inmates complained of a fever on Monday, and their temperatures were recorded at more than 100 degrees.

Smith said the inmates with fevers were isolated in a wing of the jail used for quarantining anyone with symptoms. Inmates were tested Wednesday in the bond courtroom, meanwhile, jail staff disinfected and sprayed the housing unit they were from.

Not every inmate was tested, just the ones in the housing unit the original fever complaints came from. Staff members are tested if they experience symptoms, and Smith said over the course of the year, several officers had been sent home to be tested.

To date, no inmate or detention officer has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Greenwood County Detention Center.

Smith said the jail screens all incoming inmates and takes temperatures, and new inmates spend seven to 10 days in the housing unit meant for quarantining before they are moved to their assigned housing unit.

Officers have their temperatures taken at the start of shifts, and again mid-shift, Smith said. Masks are available for inmates, and officers are required to wear masks. Although the jail hasn’t had any cases, Smith said he thinks it’s a matter of time before someone tests positive.

While Greenwood’s jail housed 191 inmates as of Wednesday morning, Abbeville’s jail is smaller, housing about 30, said Abbeville County Sheriff Ray Watson.

Watson said DHEC staff performed testing last week, and while he didn’t know how many inmates were currently ill, he thought it was six or seven. He said over the course of the year, he’s had deputies, detention officers, office personnel and inmates all test positive.

At least 20 employees, he said, have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We’re pretty much doing whatever we have to do to keep it down,” Watson said. “In a small department, you pretty much do whatever you got to do to get by.”

He said Southern Health Partners, which provides health care for the jail, dictates much of what they do when someone exhibits symptoms. Like in Greenwood, inmates are isolated on first booking to ensure they aren’t sick before housing them with other inmates.

The jail is sprayed two to three times a week with an industrial disinfectant sprayer, Watson said, and inmates that help with cleaning spray and wipe down surfaces daily.

While employees have worn masks periodically, Watson said he only made wearing face coverings mandatory about two weeks ago.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Greenwood Mall to see Santa Claus, COVID-19 precautions

Greenwood Mall to see Santa Claus, COVID-19 precautions

Santa Claus is coming to the Greenwood Mall but this year’s experience will be different.

DHEC helps local jails test for COVID-19

DHEC helps local jails test for COVID-19

Inmates reporting a fever prompted Greenwood County jail staff to ask state health officials to test the inmates in one block of the jail.

COVID-19 update: Two more die in Laurens County, increasing county's confirmed tally to 69

COVID-19 update: Two more die in Laurens County, increasing county's confirmed tally to 69

Two more Laurens County residents have died of the novel coronavirus, increasing the county's confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 69 as South Carolina records a sixth consecutive day with more than 2,000 new confirmed cases of the respiratory virus.

District 52 to finish out semester with hybrid learning

District 52 to finish out semester with hybrid learning

Students in Ninety Six will finish out the semester with hybrid instruction because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Greenwood County School District 52 announced Tuesday during a school board meeting.

McCormick County schools moving to virtual instruction

McCormick County schools moving to virtual instruction

McCormick County School District will move to virtual-only instruction on Thursday because of a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state, with McCormick County having a high incidence of the virus with about 400 cases per 100,000 residents.

Matthew Hensley: Test early and often

Matthew Hensley: Test early and often

In the past seven days, South Carolina recorded its highest daily tally of new COVID-19 cases. And its second highest. And third. And fourth. Things slacked off Tuesday, with the daily tally only ranking ninth so far.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home