DHEC gives guidance on future of vaccine rollout

After South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster put a deadline on the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, state health officials offered more guidance on the timeline for vaccine availability.
In a Wednesday afternoon conference call, Brannon Traxler, state Department of Health and Environmental Control interim director of public health, said the state had so far received 142,350 first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. More than 52,000 people in South Carolina had received their first of two doses, with more than 1,000 receiving a second.
"As we work to ramp up vaccination operations across the state, it's important to remember the number of doses available in South Carolina remains limited, as in all states," she said.
Vaccine supplies first shipped to South Carolina on Dec. 13, triggering phase 1a of the rollout. This first phase includes frontline health care workers, who McMaster has told have to contact their nearest hospital or health care providers to schedule an appointment for the first dose of the vaccine by Jan. 15 to ensure they maintain priority status.
Traxler said phase 1b should being late winter, with vaccine availability extending to people 75 years old and older and frontline essential workers. This category includes firefighters, law enforcement and correctional officers not already covered in phase 1a, along with agricultural workers, U.S. postal service employees, people in manufacturing and grocery jobs, public transit and educational workers.
Phase 1c is expected to begin in early spring, with other essential workers, along with all people ages 65-74 and people ages 16-64 who have underlying health conditions putting them at risk for serious illness. Phase 2, starting in late spring and into fall, will make the vaccine widely available to all who want it, Traxler said.
"It is important to recognize that this is that rapidly evolving event, as we've mentioned," she said.
As such, officials are staying flexible, and understand that hospitals are facing added stress as COVID-19 cases spike across the state following the holidays. State officials are working to expand the number of people qualified to administer the vaccines, including working with state labor and licensing staff to try and include students in their senior year of nursing school, retired nurses and EMT's.
DHEC's immunization program manager Stephen White said there were 775 enrolled vaccine provider sites approved as of Wednesday. He said officials have seen minimal waste or spoiling of the vaccine reported, and attributed that to hospital systems receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine having the required ultra cold storage to store the vaccine doses at their required temperature.
Traxler said state officials expect to hear from the Vaccine Advisory Committee soon with further guidance about the order of categories in future phases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.