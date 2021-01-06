You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DHEC gives guidance on future of vaccine rollout

S.C. DHEC logo

After South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster put a deadline on the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, state health officials offered more guidance on the timeline for vaccine availability.

In a Wednesday afternoon conference call, Brannon Traxler, state Department of Health and Environmental Control interim director of public health, said the state had so far received 142,350 first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. More than 52,000 people in South Carolina had received their first of two doses, with more than 1,000 receiving a second.

"As we work to ramp up vaccination operations across the state, it's important to remember the number of doses available in South Carolina remains limited, as in all states," she said.

Vaccine supplies first shipped to South Carolina on Dec. 13, triggering phase 1a of the rollout. This first phase includes frontline health care workers, who McMaster has told have to contact their nearest hospital or health care providers to schedule an appointment for the first dose of the vaccine by Jan. 15 to ensure they maintain priority status.

Traxler said phase 1b should being late winter, with vaccine availability extending to people 75 years old and older and frontline essential workers. This category includes firefighters, law enforcement and correctional officers not already covered in phase 1a, along with agricultural workers, U.S. postal service employees, people in manufacturing and grocery jobs, public transit and educational workers.

Phase 1c is expected to begin in early spring, with other essential workers, along with all people ages 65-74 and people ages 16-64 who have underlying health conditions putting them at risk for serious illness. Phase 2, starting in late spring and into fall, will make the vaccine widely available to all who want it, Traxler said.

"It is important to recognize that this is that rapidly evolving event, as we've mentioned," she said.

As such, officials are staying flexible, and understand that hospitals are facing added stress as COVID-19 cases spike across the state following the holidays. State officials are working to expand the number of people qualified to administer the vaccines, including working with state labor and licensing staff to try and include students in their senior year of nursing school, retired nurses and EMT's.

DHEC's immunization program manager Stephen White said there were 775 enrolled vaccine provider sites approved as of Wednesday. He said officials have seen minimal waste or spoiling of the vaccine reported, and attributed that to hospital systems receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine having the required ultra cold storage to store the vaccine doses at their required temperature. 

Traxler said state officials expect to hear from the Vaccine Advisory Committee soon with further guidance about the order of categories in future phases. 

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

DHEC gives guidance on future of vaccine rollout

DHEC gives guidance on future of vaccine rollout

After South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster put a deadline on the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, state health officials offered more guidance on the timeline for vaccine availability.

Abbeville County eyes new emergency declaration amid spike in virus

Abbeville County eyes new emergency declaration amid spike in virus

There is no reason to panic in Abbeville, just be prepared.

+2
Self figuring out logistics of vaccine rollout amid case surge

Self figuring out logistics of vaccine rollout amid case surge

Amid a continued post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases and tests, Self Regional Medical Center staff are working out the logistics of entering phase 1B and making coronavirus vaccines available to more people in the community.

Matthew Hensley: During a pandemic, your decisions matter

Matthew Hensley: During a pandemic, your decisions matter

During the summer of that recent unmentionable year — or was it an eon? — my wife and I were tasked with a decision many other parents faced: in-person or virtual learning?

+2
Greenwood area nursing students get COVID-19 vaccine

Greenwood area nursing students get COVID-19 vaccine

Nursing students at Lander University and Piedmont Technical College were given the chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, to help protect them as they pursue clinical experience.

COVID-19 update: SC tops 300K total virus cases amid winter surge

COVID-19 update: SC tops 300K total virus cases amid winter surge

South Carolina has reached more than 300,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19, adding about 100,000 cases in a little more than five weeks amid a winter surge of the fast-spreading respiratory virus.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home