DHEC: 'Do not wait' to get COVID vaccine

More than 1 million South Carolinians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than half a million have been fully vaccinated, said state health officials, but some people haven’t been showing up to appointments for their second shots.
This week, South Carolina received more than 137,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, said Nick Davidson, state Department of Health and Environmental Control senior deputy for public health. He said while people have signed up to get their shots, some people who received their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines haven’t shown up to their appointments for a second dose.
“You do need to get your second shot, otherwise you are not vaccinated or protected,” he said. “These vaccines are safe and efficient, and they are how we’re going to end this pandemic that has taken so much from so many.”
Davidson cited about 2,600 people in Horry and other coastal counties who missed their appointment to receive the second dose of vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is broken down into two doses given 21 days apart, while the Moderna vaccine is in two doses 28 days apart. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which the state has received far fewer doses of, is a single shot that’s been used primarily in private pharmacies.
South Carolina is in phase 1b of its vaccine rollout, which means anyone age 55 and older is eligible, as are people with increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease because of various medical conditions, frontline workers at increased risk of exposure and people in increased risk settings where people are living and working in close contact. To find out more about the current phase, visit scdhec.gov/covid19, and to find out where to get a vaccine and how to set up an appointment, visit vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov or call 866-365-8110.
“Do not wait,” Davidson said.
Dose wastage has been low, he said, and mostly in the form of broken vials and syringes. Many vaccine providers have waitlists, where they call people in the event they have unused vaccine doses at the end of a day and administer the doses to people on the wait list instead of the people who didn’t show up to an appointment.
“A dose given to someone out of phase certainly is better than a dose wasted,” he said.
Davidson said DHEC has noticed waning demand for the vaccine among currently eligible people, which might play a role in when the next phase of vaccinations begins. The next phase of vaccinations, which would extend availability to everyone age 45 and older along with all essential workers, is expected to start about April 12, but Davidson said DHEC is monitoring supply and demand to see if it should start earlier.
