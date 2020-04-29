DHEC: Death certificates show 29 SC COVID-19 deaths not reported to state

  • From staff reports
An illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)., which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Health officials identified 29 more COVID-19 deaths that had not been previously reported to the state through a cross-analysis of death certificates, South Carolina health officials announced Wednesday evening.

Those deaths, which occurred from March 25 to April 21, and the 11 deaths reported earlier Wednesday raise the state's coronavirus-related deaths to 232.

“As our state continues to respond to this unprecedented event, DHEC remains committed to ensuring that every South Carolinian who has died from COVID-19 is counted,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, state Department of Health and Environmental Control physician, said in a released statement. “This action aligns with efforts currently underway by other states and will assist us in more fully understanding the burden of this disease across the state and those populations who are most severely affected.”

Beginning last week, health care providers are required to report coronavirus-related deaths to DHEC within 24 hours.

Officials also reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing the state's cumulative total to 5,881 cumulative COVID-19 cases. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates about 76% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 29

Edgefield — 26 (1 death)

Greenwood — 46

Laurens — 38 (1 death)

McCormick — 6 (1 death)

Newberry — 24 (1 death)

Saluda — 41

Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 18 county residents have recovered.

The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

According to state data, about 1 in 5 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.

To date, 54,217 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 42,007 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

