DHEC attributes slow vaccine rollout to trickling supply

S.C. DHEC logo

Supply doesn’t meet demand state health officials said Monday, after the CDC ranked South Carolina among the slowest states to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines.

“At this time, the flow of vaccines from the federal government is simply not sufficient to meet the growing demand,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s interim public health director.

She said DHEC and the state hospital association are working to strengthen the vaccine pipeline, to ensure that when supply expands, vaccine providers can get the doses into arms. In the meantime, she said DHEC officials are asking for patience as the supply that’s available in South Carolina is given to the most vulnerable and at-risk.

Last week saw vaccine appointment scheduling systems put to the test across the state, with Self Regional Medical Center’s phone lines overloaded and DHEC’s online platform at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator to temporarily go down. Traxler said DHEC has doubled their number of people responding to calls to the DHEC Care Line, at 1-855-472-3432, from 30 to more than 60. Overflow calls are routing through an SCEMD phone line.

Still, as more people schedule appointments, Traxler said the flow of vaccines might mean some appointments will be rescheduled to a later date. She said if that’s the case, the vaccine provider should get in touch with the person having their appointment rescheduled.

“I think the most frustrating part has been ... the realities of trying to mass produce, on an unprecedented scale and on an unprecedented timeline, this many doses of vaccine,” she said.

She urged people not to schedule multiple appointments for a vaccination — just appointments for the two doses they need. Scheduling multiple appointments in the hopes of ensuring a vaccination, she said, delays the process for others.

State officials have been told to expect the same influx of doses through January, and potentially longer. How long it takes to get an appointment is dependent on the supply from the federal government, Traxler said.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

