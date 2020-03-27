State health officials say the youngest person to test positive for the new coronavirus in South Carolina is 2 months old; the oldest, 93.
Along with releasing projections on Wednesday that showed the Palmetto State could hit 2,657 cumulative COVID-19 cases by April 2 and 8,053 cases by May 2, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control has released demographic data from South Carolina's first 424 coronavirus patients.
Of those who tested positive for COVID-19, about 1 in 4 were hospitalized while half were not. DHEC did not have information on the other quarter of patients.
The bulk of patients has been older, with an average age of 52 and a median age of 54. Just 2% have been 10 or younger, while those ages 61-70 make up nearly 1 in 5 cases. There's been an even split between male and female patients.
While a majority have been white, those who've tested positive have been disproportionately black. African Americans make up 27% of the state's population but 39% of those who have tested positive. Whites, who make up two-thirds of the state's population, account for 54% of cases. About 5% of patients were of unknown race and 2% were listed as "other."
The fast-spreading respiratory virus causes minor symptoms in most people, but some will become seriously ill or die. Those most at risk are those who are older or have certain underlying health conditions. The nine patients who died as of Thursday were older, had underlying health problems or both.
