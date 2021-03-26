DHEC: Anyone 16+ can get a COVID-19 vaccine

If you want a vaccine, you can get one.
Starting Wednesday, any South Carolinian age 16 or older is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Henry McMaster and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday that the state was moving into what had been identified as phase 2, skipping phase 1c entirely. Starting Wednesday, anyone age 16 or older can schedule their vaccine appointments.
DHEC has a map of available vaccine providers at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov with their contact information and whether they have available appointments. Anyone wanting to set up an appointment by phone may call 866-365-8110 to find a provider near them and learn how to schedule an appointment there.
"With the increased vaccine allocation from the federal government and a steady statewide vaccination plan, we've been able to extend eligibility for the vaccine," said Nick Davidson, DHEC's senior deputy for public health.
Since phase 1b launched on March 8, allowing people age 55 and older and those with increased risk of illness or frontline jobs putting them at increased risk of exposure, more than 419,000 doses were administered. So far, about 15% of the state's population has been vaccinated, which is still a far cry from the 70-80% required for herd immunity, which is expected to halt the spread of COVID-19.
Next week, Davidson said South Carolina will get more than 160,000 doses of vaccine, including a one-time spike of an additional more than 15,000 Pfizer doses, and up to 28,900 Johnson and Johnson doses. Publix will be added on as a federal vaccination partner, and Publix pharmacies will start receiving doses from a separate federal allocation, he said.
At Self Regional Medical Center, President and CEO Jim Pfeiffer said although meeting the needs of this new, large wave of people seeking vaccines will be a logistical challenge, he's confident in his team.
"So far, our vaccine clinic has administered over 42,000 doses and, in that process, we have refined a system that is safe, efficient and scalable," he said. "As we have every day since the pandemic began, we will rise to this occasion."
Pfeiffer said Self is able to give up to 1,200 vaccines a day at the Support Services Center vaccine clinic, and as long as there is access to doses, staff can vaccinate the public.
"Though the work will be hard and will require all the compassion, dedication, skill, flexibility and determination we can bring to bear, we will make it happen," Pfeiffer said. "We welcome this news at SRH because it means we can possibly put this pandemic behind us even sooner than expected."
Appointment slots have opened up and doses are available for people who want them, Davidson said. There were more than 400 vaccine providers across the state that on Friday has available slots, he said, and DHEC had openings at more than 30 upcoming vaccination events.
DHEC staff are working to adjust their outreach strategies to fit this broad vaccine rollout, and are identifying community partners to work with to bring vaccines to where people live.
When it comes to what vaccine people should get, Davidson said it's simple.
"The best vaccine is the one that's in your arm," he said.
With spring breaks and Easter coming up, DHEC's COVID-19 Chief Medical Officer Michael Kacka said there are still CDC and state recommendations for church services.
"We still encourage that seating should be set up to allow for social distancing, and pews should be blocked off so that people from different households aren't sitting too closely," he said. "Consider having multiple services."
Kacka and Davidson emphasized that while vaccines become more widely available, there's no reason for people to let their guards down. Wearing masks, practicing social distancing and avoiding group gatherings is still key in reducing the spread while people get vaccinated.
"We'll always remain at risk for a backslide if we get complacent," Kacka said.
