DHEC adds context to higher case levels in Newberry County

Newberry County has the fourth-highest rate of cumulative COVID-19 infections per capita in the state after seeing new cases surge at a disproportionate rate to the rest of South Carolina.
A member of the State Emergency Response Team’s Joint Information Center provided context for the spike in cases of the fast-spreading respiratory virus in the county of 38,000.
“The percent positive in Newberry County has averaged more than 22 percent over the last 14 days with 229 cases of COVID-19,” Angela Crosland wrote Tuesday. “This is 8 percent higher than what was seen in the previous 14 days (212 cases).
“Demographically, white, females between the ages of 51 and 60 make up most of the cases in Newberry County and the Hispanic population’s positive cases are increasing. In fact, ten percent of Newberry County’s recent cases have been Hispanic, which is twice the state average of 4.9 percent.”
A county official said not enough people are wearing masks, adding that large gatherings and insufficient social distancing have also likely contributed to the rise in cases.
As of Wednesday, Newberry County had recorded 1,852 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 215 probable cases of the virus, as well as 56 confirmed virus deaths and six likely linked to the illness.
