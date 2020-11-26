You have permission to edit this article.
DHEC adds context to higher case levels in Newberry County

Newberry cases

Newberry County has the fourth-highest rate of cumulative COVID-19 infections per capita in the state after seeing new cases surge at a disproportionate rate to the rest of South Carolina.

A member of the State Emergency Response Team’s Joint Information Center provided context for the spike in cases of the fast-spreading respiratory virus in the county of 38,000.

“The percent positive in Newberry County has averaged more than 22 percent over the last 14 days with 229 cases of COVID-19,” Angela Crosland wrote Tuesday. “This is 8 percent higher than what was seen in the previous 14 days (212 cases).

“Demographically, white, females between the ages of 51 and 60 make up most of the cases in Newberry County and the Hispanic population’s positive cases are increasing. In fact, ten percent of Newberry County’s recent cases have been Hispanic, which is twice the state average of 4.9 percent.”

A county official said not enough people are wearing masks, adding that large gatherings and insufficient social distancing have also likely contributed to the rise in cases.

As of Wednesday, Newberry County had recorded 1,852 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 215 probable cases of the virus, as well as 56 confirmed virus deaths and six likely linked to the illness.

Six disability advocacy groups have reached out to Gov. Henry McMaster urging him to enact protective measures as COVID-19 affects long-term care facilities across South Carolina.

Newberry County has the fourth-highest rate of cumulative COVID-19 infections per capita in the state after seeing new cases surge at a disproportionate rate to the rest of South Carolina.

Because today is Thanksgiving, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control will take the day off from releasing updated COVID-19 numbers. That means no update will be posted to DHEC’s website or to indexjournal.com and the Friday edition will not contain updated numbers for how …

State health officials reported 1,243 new confirmed cases and 84 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, as well as four additional confirmed deaths.

District 52 lets parents decide on virtual or face-to-face for second semester

Greenwood County School District 52 students and parents will have a choice when it comes to instruction for the second semester. Parents will choose between sending their children to face-to-face instruction or having them attend virtually.

That annual celebration of harvest and giving of thanks we celebrate every fourth Thursday in November is just one day away.

