As state officials look to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to closures and cancellations across South Carolina, the state Department of Employment and Workforce is making it easier for workers who lost their job to collect benefits.
The agency is waiving the work search and one-week waiting period requirements for everyone who has lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19. This applies to claims filed from this past Monday through April 18.
This comes as the department is handling a jump in claims. The agency reported a 400% increase in filings this week and received more than 4,000 phone calls on Wednesday alone.
"We ask for the public's patience as we continue to respond," Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey said in a released statement.
In an attempt to help businesses, the department is postponing first-quarter payments from employers until June 1. They must still file wage reports on April 30.
For information about Unemployment Insurance benefits related to COVID-19, visit dew.sc.gov/covid-hub.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.