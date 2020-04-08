With many families wondering where their kids’ next meals will come from, Destiny of Greenwood is giving residents another option during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Greenwood County School District 50’s COVID-19 waiver permits it to serve breakfasts and lunches, while Destiny of Greenwood’s waiver allows it to serve snacks and supper to students. The state Department of Social Services notified Destiny of Greenwood on Tuesday of its waiver approval.
Drive-thru pickups will be from 3:30 to 5 p.m. today at Anytime Fitness. Meals will also be provided Thursday and Friday. On Monday, enough meals will be given to feed students through Tuesday. When picking up meals, children must be in the car with their parents or a trusted adult.
“Right now, especially with people not working or their income being affected, we definitely don’t want them to have to worry about feeding your kids,” Angela Christopher, Destiny of Greenwood’s program director, said. “If you can get that taken care of, then that right there will definitely ease the burden. So that’s what the program is all about. It’s just kind of letting people know that we got you (and) we can figure this out.”
Volunteers interested in serving meals can email Christopher at info@afgwd.com.
