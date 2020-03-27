Greenwood orthodontist Dr. Ernest McCallum recently came across an orthodontist in neighboring Georgia who is printing 3D masks that could potentially help with shortages of masks for health care workers on the frontlines of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Cumming, Georgia orthodontist, Dr. Mark Causey, is sharing his liquid-resin mask template with those interested who have 3D printing capabilities, including orthodontists such as McCallum and several of McCallum’s colleagues in the Greenwood community, including dentist Dr. Michael Snider and others.
Monday, McCallum started printing 3D resin masks and putting them together, using disposable HEPA filters and seals that dentists create around the mask perimeters. He also contacted former patients and others he knows with 3D printing capabilities.
Requests already being made“The 3D printers basically harden liquid resins, making them into solids,” McCallum explained. “Across the country, the method for these masks could be scaled to need very quickly. I’ve gotten messages from people saying, ‘Send me one. We don’t have anything here.’”
McCallum said his orthodontics office has been using three-dimensional printers for more than two years for acquiring dental impressions and for making dental aligners in-house, used to straighten teeth, and for retainers to keep aligned teeth in place.
With dental and orthodontic offices closed because of novel coronavirus precautions and guidelines recommended by various professional organizations, McCallum said he’s had a lot more free time the past few weeks. He said he has no idea when the OK will be given for dental and orthodontic offices to reopen.
“I went to the office and made a mask just to see,” McCallum said. “I contacted a friend of mine at Velux. They also do 3D printing there. And, I called dentist Michael Snider. Then, Dr. Rob Tiller at Self found out about it.”
Tiller was fitted with a couple of the resin masks.
Tiller, program director for the Family Medicine Residency Program of Self Regional Healthcare, is working to get the masks “fit tested” to ensure they seal correctly, to block novel coronavirus particles, and can be used safely with filter materials.
“It’s exciting to see how everyone is coming together to find a solution to find a solution for the possible personal protective equipment shortage,” Tiller wrote to the Index-Journal. “Crisis often brings rapid innovation and the best in people. One other thing I might mention is that we need to reconsider our reliance on disposable protective equipment and perhaps develop new products that can be cleaned and safely reused.”
Anybody with a 3D printer could print the mask template, McCallum explained, but dentists and orthodontists have access to a flexible impression material used in dentistry that can be put around the entire perimeter of the mask, to form-fit the mask to the face.
“If you print it alone, it’s not going to work, because it’s not going to have anything to seal around your face,” McCallum said. “Dentists I’ve talked to in town have said they will fit the masks to people with the seal. I’m waiting to see if there’s a need. Someone from Piedmont Tech has been printing them, too. If there’s a need for law enforcement or the medical community or emergency medical technicians to have these, it’s better than having nothing in places where there are shortages. I didn’t invent the thing, but there’s no doubt in my mind they work.”
Shipping to places
in dire needIf they are not in dire need locally, McCallum said Causey already has an orthodontics network in place to ship them to states that are facing critical shortages of disposable filtering facepiece respirators (n95 masks) for frontline responders.
“Doctors and nurses who are in very close contact with sick patients who are coughing need equipment that effectively seals off the face from droplets and particles,” McCallum said.
More than one prototype in the worksSnider has also been in contact with Medical University of South Carolina colleagues who are working on another prototype that can be sterilized in an autoclave and incorporates a removable filter.
“I’ve been doing 3D printing in my office for dental applications for years, too,” Snider said. “The resins I use for dental implants have to be something you can sterilize and I was able to print one of these masks out of a plastic that can be put in a machine and sterilized.”
It’s a better scenario, he said, than frontline workers running out of personal protective equipment or something out of a less-than-ideal material for stopping droplet contamination.
“Dentist Dr. Wally Renee (in Charleston) was in dental school the same time I was,” Snider said. “He has started a master’s program following dental school that is just based on doing things digitally. He has been working with a number of physicians at MUSC to create a different type of mask that would have a filter that snaps in, making it removable and changeable between every patient. One of them accepts a HEPA filter used by a Roomba vacuum, that’s a 99 percent filtration system, or he has a model that accepts a filter you trim to fit the apparatus.”
Snider got in touch with a medical director at Abbeville Area Medical Center, which put out a notice the hospital was running short on personal protective equipment.
“I asked if they were interested in a prototype,” Snider said, noting someone from that hospital was meeting with him this past Thursday. “Each hospital may have to approve some of these prototypes, but MUSC has been able to submit a prototype to the FDA, to get fast-tracked for approval. If it’s approved, it could potentially be sent to manufacturers who have industrial 3D printers, like Velux.”
Such masks would not be the first line of defense for the medical field, Snider cautions, but they could be used in places where there are no PPEs or wearing disposable masks repeatedly.
Snider said that the masks passed the fit tests conducted by Abbeville Area Medical Center and Self Regional Healthcare, and that six to eight providers were fitted Thursday.
“If there’s anything we can do to help peers in the medical field do their job and provide what they need, that’s what we want to do,” Snider said.
