State Sen. Floyd Nicholson has joined a group of Democratic senators in signing a letter asking Gov. Henry McMaster to adjust utility rates.
The letter urges the governor to issue an executive order to have officials with the Public Service Commission and the Office of Regulator Staff convene an emergency hearing to adjust utility rates.
"Our State's largest corporate citizens should also be called upon to sacrifice for the public good," says the letter signed by Democratic senators.
The letter notes that under South Carolina law, all utility companies must comply with orders from these agencies.
State Sens. Dick Harpootlian, Brad Hutto and Margie Bright Matthews joined Nicholson in signing the letter.
