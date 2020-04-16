Because of a delay in reporting by a private lab, Greenwood County is seeing its largest increase in COVID-19 cases to date.
State health officials reported 12 new positive cases in Greenwood County, increasing the county's number of cumulative reported cases to 31. Statewide, 276 additional cases were reported Thursday, increasing South Carolina's tally to 3,931.
Laurens County recorded four additional cases, increasing its tally to 18, while McCormick County reported its fifth case.
Greenwood County saw the spike because a private lab withheld a full week's worth of test results until Thursday.
"The normal distribution from one lab got withheld and released all at one time," Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell said. He thought 10 of the 12 positive samples were tested by the lab.
Chappell was given no reason for why these test results weren't released earlier. The name of the private lab has not been released.
Before Thursday's release, the average number of new tests being released daily dropped from close to 1,650 last week to just 1,100 this week, contributing to what appeared to be a significant drop in new cases.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control also reported two more patients had died of complications with the new coronavirus, increasing the statewide death toll to 109.
There was no epicenter to Greenwood County's new cases, Chappell said, and six of the 12 cases have no zip code classification, which could mean some will be reassigned to another county.
"I think there is a very real chance that when they have time to investigate this, some of them may move," Chappell said.
DHEC does not track recoveries, which means the cumulative case count doesn't indicate how many patients still have the disease.
"What we have done is count back 15 days from the day they were positive," Chappell says. DHEC and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise that after the 15-day period, a case is presumed to be negative.
Chappell said six Greenwood County residents are presumed to have recovered at this point.
The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
