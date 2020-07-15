Deadline to file taxes is today

After a COVID-19 related extension, state and federal income taxes are due today.
“The Internal Revenue Service today reminded taxpayers with a filing requirement to file an accurate tax return on time even if a balance due can’t be paid in full,” the IRS said in a release Monday.
In March, the IRS announced three-month extension to file income taxes. The state Department of Revenue also extended the deadline for state income taxes.
“The SCDOR aligned with the IRS in March and extended the filing and payment due date,” a release from SCDOR about the deadline said.
“As of June 25, 2020, the SCDOR has processed 2,121,571 Individual Income Tax returns, compared to 2,227,923 Individual Tax returns processed by June 27, 2019.”
Extensions until Oct. 15 are still possible by contacting the department, however, it is an extension to file, not an extension to pay, the release said.
The IRS also will grant extensions to Oct. 15.
The IRS will also work with taxpayers who cannot pay with setting up a payment arrangement.
