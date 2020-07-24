Day cares continue to prepare for the school year amid ever-changing school reopening plans

As reopening plans for Lakelands school districts near finalization, day care facilities are checking with parents to see which back-to-school option they have chosen so they can accommodate them during the 2020-21 school year.
The Learning Vine owner Cindy Ray said she does not know how the day care will operate during the school year. Before developing a concrete plan, she wants to check with parents to make sure she knows which back to school option they have selected for their child.
Since most of her students are a part of Greenwood County School District 50, they will have the choice of attending school five days a week for face-to-face instruction, virtual learning or participating in an A/B hybrid model that would alternate face-to-face and remote learning days. Ray intends on sending out a questionnaire and registration to parents this weekend to see which of the three options they chose.
“I’ll have to make my decision after I get responses back from my parents,” she said.
Ray plans to be available for the children who need to come full days, but she has to figure out how the day care is going to do it. Bus pick up is a specific issue she cited.
“There’s such so much on the table right now,” she said. “We’ve got to figure out what parents are planning to do with their children, (and) then I need to make my plan on how I’m going to have staff for the after school students to come all day and how we will pick up. It’s just so up in the air.”
Pine Tree Acres Children Center’s owner and director Leslie Pate said the day care recently sent out a survey to parents concerning which back-to-school option they are choosing for their child. Formerly known as Children’s Courtyard, the day care changed its name this year.
Karen McMahan, Millie’s House director and owner, said the day care is still open and has not had any cases of COVID-19. She said little has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic began, except parents aren’t allowed into the classroom space and they are doing front door drop-offs. Also, children are being escorted to their classrooms and are required to wash their hands upon entering the building. Temperature checks aren’t daily, but staff members check to see if students are visibly ill.
In terms of accommodating students during the school year, McMahan said a staff member will be at the facility to keep the kids on the days they aren’t in school if it’s needed. The day care will also pick up the children that choose to attend school five days a week for face-to-face instruction, but McMahan said she is still trying to coordinate how that’s going to work.
Tara Maddox, Academy of Learning Child owner and director, said school reopening plans are changing daily but she and the day care are trying to keep up with the changes so they can be prepared. As of right now, the day care is offering all-day care for virtual learners and students who are going to operate on the A/B schedule. After-school pick-up will be available for the students who choose to do the five days of in-person instruction.
“It can change again, who knows,” Maddox said. “You just have to be prepared for the changes as they come.”
Lisa Nelson, the center director of Sunshine Houses’ Wells Avenue location, said the day care facility is offering eLearning if needed and pick up services.
