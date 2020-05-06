Data: Enacting work-or-home order had little effect on SC mobility

Gov. Henry McMaster’s now-rescinded work-or-home order had little effect on how much people traveled within the state, according to data released this week by Seattle-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
The University of Washington-affiliated research center showed mobility, as measured through GPS tracking data, dropped by about 40% from March 11 to April 6 — the day before the home-to-work order went into effect.
The curve’s slope, which started before the first state efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, remained consistent until reaching 40%, then remained steady until Easter Sunday — which is also about the time economic impact payments started entering people’s accounts — then started a steady rise to 32% below normal mobility by April 28. More recent mobility data was not immediately available, including for when the work-or-home order was lifted Monday.
The institute’s projections, which factor in the rising movement and easing of restrictions, now show an average of 1,112 people will die in South Carolina by Aug. 4. This is a steep increase from the 361 deaths projected last week, but the models include a lot of uncertainty with a range of 517 to 3,320.
One reason for the increased projection was because state health officials uncovered 29 COVID-19 deaths last week that were not reported by health care providers to the state but had been recorded on death certificates.
IHME also shows that testing is ramping up, with daily tests having doubled in the past two weeks. The center expects this increase to continue.
While a number of people have pointed to the White House guidance that states have a “downward trajectory of documented cases within a 14-day period” before lifting restrictions on businesses, it offered as an alternative having a “downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period.” With the steady increase in testing, the percentage of positive tests has declined even as the number of new daily cases has remained relatively steady during the past two weeks.
