You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

D50, Ware Shoals to have traditional face-to-face graduation ceremonies

  • By JONATHAN LIMEHOUSE jlimehouse@indexjournal.com

Greenwood County school districts 50 and 51 are following the lead set by Abbeville and McCormick counties' school districts with plans to have face-to-face graduation ceremonies.

Emerald and Greenwood high schools will host their ceremonies on their campuses. The district will soon announce dates, times and specific locations for both graduations.

“We have weighed numerous options with a goal to provide our seniors and their families with a safe and memorable experience,” Superintendent Steve Glenn said. “We appreciate the support and feedback we received on a survey that was sent to our seniors and parents earlier this week.”

Ware Shoals High School’s class of 2020 will graduate at Lou Brissie Field in Riegel Stadium 10 a.m. May 28. Guests of the graduates are asked to wear a face mask to the ceremony.

“We want to celebrate the accomplishments of these special seniors in as traditional a sense as possible, while protecting their health and safety, even though we’re unable to accommodate all who would like to attend to show their love and support,” Superintendent Fay Sprouse said.

Districts 50 and 51 will follow state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman’s guidelines and adhere to policies and procedures recommended by DHEC and CDC. Spearman’s guidelines include students being limited to two guest/family tickets, social distancing guidelines will be in place for graduates and attendees, specific entry and exit procedures will be put in place for social distancing and all three ceremonies will be live-streamed.

Sprouse said Ware Shoals High’s graduation will be livestreamed on the district’s website and recorded.

Rex Ward, Greenwood County School District 52 superintendent, said his administration will make a final decision on the district's graduation plans next week.

Contact reporter Jonathan Limehouse at 864-943-5644 or follow him on Twitter @jon_limehouse.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

+2
D50, Ware Shoals to have traditional face-to-face graduation ceremonies

D50, Ware Shoals to have traditional face-to-face graduation ceremonies

Greenwood County school districts 50 and 51 are following the lead set by Abbeville and McCormick counties' school districts with plans to have face-to-face graduation ceremonies.

+4
City, county managers field COVID-19 questions in teleconference

City, county managers field COVID-19 questions in teleconference

Greenwood's city and county managers shared how their operations are functioning under pandemic conditions.

COVID-19 update: 10 new cases in Lakelands; SC tops 6,000 cases, records 12 more deaths

COVID-19 update: 10 new cases in Lakelands; SC tops 6,000 cases, records 12 more deaths

State health officials reported six more cases of COVID-19 in Saluda County on Thursday, while Greenwood County added three to its tally and Abbeville County's case count increased by one.

+4
Greenwood Mall reopens for business

Greenwood Mall reopens for business

About a month after shuttering the stores inside, Greenwood Mall is open for business again.

+2
Greenwood-based tattoo artist paints mural to help out area business

Greenwood-based tattoo artist paints mural to help out area business

Bob Johnson, owner of Savannah Valley Landscapes and Par Three West Golf Course, doesn’t have any tattoos inked onto his body. For him, the mural painted by tattoo artist Eric Hassler on the side of the reopening Savannah Valley Landscapes’ new building is his tattoo — and he said, “It’s abs…

Clemson, MUSC staff work together on COVID-19 testing research

Clemson, MUSC staff work together on COVID-19 testing research

In the rush to develop more accurate and quicker ways of testing people for COVID-19, researchers in South Carolina are volunteering their time to help ensure health care professionals have the testing supplies they need to stay safe.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home