D50, Ware Shoals to have traditional face-to-face graduation ceremonies

Greenwood County school districts 50 and 51 are following the lead set by Abbeville and McCormick counties' school districts with plans to have face-to-face graduation ceremonies.
Emerald and Greenwood high schools will host their ceremonies on their campuses. The district will soon announce dates, times and specific locations for both graduations.
“We have weighed numerous options with a goal to provide our seniors and their families with a safe and memorable experience,” Superintendent Steve Glenn said. “We appreciate the support and feedback we received on a survey that was sent to our seniors and parents earlier this week.”
Ware Shoals High School’s class of 2020 will graduate at Lou Brissie Field in Riegel Stadium 10 a.m. May 28. Guests of the graduates are asked to wear a face mask to the ceremony.
“We want to celebrate the accomplishments of these special seniors in as traditional a sense as possible, while protecting their health and safety, even though we’re unable to accommodate all who would like to attend to show their love and support,” Superintendent Fay Sprouse said.
Districts 50 and 51 will follow state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman’s guidelines and adhere to policies and procedures recommended by DHEC and CDC. Spearman’s guidelines include students being limited to two guest/family tickets, social distancing guidelines will be in place for graduates and attendees, specific entry and exit procedures will be put in place for social distancing and all three ceremonies will be live-streamed.
Sprouse said Ware Shoals High’s graduation will be livestreamed on the district’s website and recorded.
Rex Ward, Greenwood County School District 52 superintendent, said his administration will make a final decision on the district's graduation plans next week.
