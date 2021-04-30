You have permission to edit this article.
D50 teams with Self Regional on vaccination clinics

Greenwood County School District 50, in partnership with Self Regional Healthcare, will bring COVID-19 vaccination clinics to its two high schools.

Students ages 16 and up, parents and employees in District 50 will be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine at Emerald High on Wednesday and at Greenwood High on Thursday. Both clinics will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

Students will need parental consent in order to receive the vaccine. The second dose will be administered by Self Regional Healthcare 8 a.m. to noon May 28 at Emerald High and then from 1 to 5 p.m. that same day at Greenwood High.

Visit either Emerald or Greenwood high schools to complete a paper copy.

District 50 employees or parents participating in the clinic are encouraged to visit the clinic between the hours of 3 and 5 p.m. to receive their vaccine.

DHEC reviewing survey data to better fight vaccine hesitancy

DHEC reviewing survey data to better fight vaccine hesitancy

Pausing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was the responsible thing to do, said state Director of Public Health Dr. Brannon Traxler.

Three test positive at District 52 in past week

Three test positive at District 52 in past week

Greenwood County School District 52 reports that three people are quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19, with 32 other people quarantining as close contacts of someone who tested positive.

Greenwood, DHEC team up for vaccine survey

Greenwood, DHEC team up for vaccine survey

To better tailor local COVID-19 vaccine events, Greenwood County partnered with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control on a survey meant to help show where unvaccinated populations are.

62-year-old at McCormick Correctional dies of COVID-19

62-year-old at McCormick Correctional dies of COVID-19

A 62-year-old man incarcerated at McCormick Correctional Institution died Saturday from COVID-19 complications, the state Department of Corrections announced Monday night.

DHEC: State reviews vaccine demographic data

DHEC: State reviews vaccine demographic data

Hours before the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices announced its recommendation to resume use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, all eyes were on ACIP as state health officials waited for its guidance.

