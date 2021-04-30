D50 teams with Self Regional on vaccination clinics

Greenwood County School District 50, in partnership with Self Regional Healthcare, will bring COVID-19 vaccination clinics to its two high schools.
Students ages 16 and up, parents and employees in District 50 will be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine at Emerald High on Wednesday and at Greenwood High on Thursday. Both clinics will be open from noon to 5 p.m.
Students will need parental consent in order to receive the vaccine. The second dose will be administered by Self Regional Healthcare 8 a.m. to noon May 28 at Emerald High and then from 1 to 5 p.m. that same day at Greenwood High.
Visit either Emerald or Greenwood high schools to complete a paper copy.
District 50 employees or parents participating in the clinic are encouraged to visit the clinic between the hours of 3 and 5 p.m. to receive their vaccine.