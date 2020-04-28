D50 Teachers of the Year reflect on eLearning, SC schools remaining closed

When teachers left for the weekend mid-March, they expected to see their students when they returned the following week.
That all changed on March 15 — a Sunday — with Gov. Henry McMaster closing schools. The governor’s order would change how educators taught and interacted with their students for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
Greenwood County School District 50’s instructional plan was approved by the state Department of Education on March 16, making eLearning and instructional packets the new normal for the district’s teachers and students. Recent teacher of the year recipients Meredith Schwendemann and Lee Ann Starnes said the transition to online and remote learning was a challenge for them and their students.
Schwendemann teaches biology at Emerald High, and she noticed that some students participate more than others when communicating through online platforms, such as Google Classrooms. The transition has left some students struggling, while others are able to learn the material without a problem.
Starnes teaches fourth-graders at Mathews Elementary, so her students learn from instructional packets. She thinks the packets are wonderful, but she does acknowledge that there is a level of disconnect. To interact with her class, she hosts Zoom Meetings and sends letters to students who may not have internet access at their homes.
“I’ve sent letters (and) gotten some feedback,” she said. “If they need help, we’re here.”
Starnes and other teachers throughout the district use Facebook to create a sense of normalcy. She said students can go on different schools’ Facebook pages and watch videos of teachers reading, sharing aspects of their home life and instructing.
“The Facebook pages have been really helpful because it’s more impersonal,” she said. “It’s hard to not be face-to-face because that’s huge for (children) that age.”
Schools remaining closed for the rest of the year means no prom, sporting events or traditional graduation ceremonies for seniors.
“I know our seniors are really struggling with not going back,” Schwendemann said.
Schwendemann teaches AP Biology to 12th-graders, so she understands her students’ plight. She urges everyone to think outside the box so that all seniors feel their accomplishments are recognized.
Johnathan Graves, the district’s director of communications, said administrators and district staff are trying to determine the safest way to honor seniors.
Even though a lot of sacrifices have been made by closing the schools, Starnes understands that it “needed to be done.” She also thinks it will help in the future, but right now, “the teachers’ hearts are breaking”
“I have students that I’ve contacted and cried that they want to come back,” she said. “I think the beginning of next year will definitely be eye-opening for the parents, teachers (and) students because school is our home, it’s a safe place.”
