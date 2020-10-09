You are the owner of this article.
D50 removing A/B schedule option for second semester

Steve Glenn, D50 superintendent forum (copy)

Steve Glenn

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

Greenwood County School District 50 students and parents will choose between in-person or virtual education for their second semester as district officials are removing the option of an A/B schedule.

In a news release sent Friday afternoon, Greenwood County School District 50 Superintendent Steve Glenn said increased demand for face-to-face classes reduced the number of students on A/B class schedules.

“Our district has had a great opening to the school year thanks to the hard work and support of our students, teachers, staff and parents,” he said in the release. “In spite of the challenges presented by COVID-19, we are continuing to provide all of our children with the high quality educational services they will need in order to be successful in the future.”

Over the summer, parents were given three options to help with the reopening plan, including a hybrid A/B schedule where students spent some days learning virtually from home, and others in the classroom.

“We have continually reviewed and evaluated these instructional models during the first semester to make sure they are in the best interest for all of our students,” he said. “Availability and space has allowed us to transition many of our students back into our schools five days a week in a way that is safe and responsible.”

Parents will be asked to fill out a spring instructional model survey during parent-teacher conferences later this month, and Glenn thanked families for their continued patience and cooperation.

D50 removing A/B schedule option for second semester

