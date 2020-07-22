You are the owner of this article.
D50 needs commitment forms to set reopening plans

District 50

How will your children attend school next year?

Greenwood County School District 50’s administration needs parents to fill out back-to-school commitment forms so they can complete school reopening plans for the 2020-21 academic year.

At Monday’s board of trustees meeting, Superintendent Steve Glenn announced that students could either participate in traditional face-to-face instruction, virtual learning or a hybrid A/B model. How the district will initiate its reopening plan will be based on the numbers that come back from the commitment forms. Attendance will be taken daily in all instructional options.

Parents who completed past surveys regarding the district’s reopening plan will still need to fill out the commitment form. The form includes questions on contact information, instructional delivery, transportation, technology, internet connectivity and communication.

“Our district is working to implement numerous safety measures to ensure the health and well-being of our students and staff,” the form reads.

After submitting the form, parents will have the option to submit another response if they have additional children. One response per child is required.

The district asks that parents fill out the form no later than Monday.

“If you have not completed this form by July 27 your child will be assigned to an instructional model by district staff,” the form reads.

Parents can access the back to school commitment form at https://bit.ly/39t4n05

Contact reporter Jonathan Limehouse at 864-943-5644 or follow him on Twitter @jon_limehouse.

