D50 hosting vaccine clinics for some students, parents, staff

Students, parents and teachers alike can get vaccinated this week at Greenwood or Emerald high schools, according to district officials.
Greenwood County School District 50 is working with Self Regional Medical Center to host two vaccine clinics at the high schools this week. From noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, students age 16 and older, parents and D50 employees can get the Pfizer vaccine at Emerald High School, with Greenwood High School hosting a clinic at the same time Friday.
Students will need parental consent to receive the vaccine, though district representative Johnathan Graves said officials wanted to allow for walk-up vaccinations of parents and any employees who haven't received their doses yet.
For information on the clinics and to register for a vaccine online, visit gwd50.org/apps/news/article/1428179, but Graves said people will be able to register in person at both clinics.
Self helped the district vaccinate employees as soon as essential workers were eligible to receive the vaccines, and Graves said D50's staff have been grateful for all the work the hospital and its employees have put in.
"From the success of those clinics, they reached back out to us to see if there's interest in vaccinating students age 16 plus, with parental approval," Graves said. "We're trying to just make it available to everybody we can."
Self's staff will be administering the vaccines, he said, with D50 nurses helping guide people as they come in to the clinics. Emerald's clinic will be in the new gym, while Greenwood High's will be in two classrooms near the performing arts center.
Graves said he was vaccinated in March at Self's on-site vaccine clinic. The whole process was quick and painless, he said, and he's glad he got it when he could.
"We want as many people out there as we can get," he said.
For both clinics, Graves said they want to prioritize vaccinating students first. Parents and employees seeking a vaccine are encouraged to come by between 3 and 5 p.m. for their doses, to give the clinic staff time to vaccinate students.