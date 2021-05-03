You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

D50 hosting vaccine clinics for some students, parents, staff

Greenwood High School
INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

Students, parents and teachers alike can get vaccinated this week at Greenwood or Emerald high schools, according to district officials.

Greenwood County School District 50 is working with Self Regional Medical Center to host two vaccine clinics at the high schools this week. From noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, students age 16 and older, parents and D50 employees can get the Pfizer vaccine at Emerald High School, with Greenwood High School hosting a clinic at the same time Friday.

Students will need parental consent to receive the vaccine, though district representative Johnathan Graves said officials wanted to allow for walk-up vaccinations of parents and any employees who haven't received their doses yet.

For information on the clinics and to register for a vaccine online, visit gwd50.org/apps/news/article/1428179, but Graves said people will be able to register in person at both clinics.

Self helped the district vaccinate employees as soon as essential workers were eligible to receive the vaccines, and Graves said D50's staff have been grateful for all the work the hospital and its employees have put in.

"From the success of those clinics, they reached back out to us to see if there's interest in vaccinating students age 16 plus, with parental approval," Graves said. "We're trying to just make it available to everybody we can."

Self's staff will be administering the vaccines, he said, with D50 nurses helping guide people as they come in to the clinics. Emerald's clinic will be in the new gym, while Greenwood High's will be in two classrooms near the performing arts center.

Graves said he was vaccinated in March at Self's on-site vaccine clinic. The whole process was quick and painless, he said, and he's glad he got it when he could.

"We want as many people out there as we can get," he said.

For both clinics, Graves said they want to prioritize vaccinating students first. Parents and employees seeking a vaccine are encouraged to come by between 3 and 5 p.m. for their doses, to give the clinic staff time to vaccinate students. 

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

D50 hosting vaccine clinics for some students, parents, staff

D50 hosting vaccine clinics for some students, parents, staff

Students, parents and teachers alike can get vaccinated this week at Greenwood or Emerald high schools, according to district officials.

D50 teams with Self Regional on vaccination clinics

Greenwood County School District 50, in partnership with Self Regional Healthcare, will bring COVID-19 vaccination clinics to its two high schools.

+2
DHEC reviewing survey data to better fight vaccine hesitancy

DHEC reviewing survey data to better fight vaccine hesitancy

Pausing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was the responsible thing to do, said state Director of Public Health Dr. Brannon Traxler.

Three test positive at District 52 in past week

Three test positive at District 52 in past week

Greenwood County School District 52 reports that three people are quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19, with 32 other people quarantining as close contacts of someone who tested positive.

Greenwood, DHEC team up for vaccine survey

Greenwood, DHEC team up for vaccine survey

To better tailor local COVID-19 vaccine events, Greenwood County partnered with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control on a survey meant to help show where unvaccinated populations are.

62-year-old at McCormick Correctional dies of COVID-19

62-year-old at McCormick Correctional dies of COVID-19

A 62-year-old man incarcerated at McCormick Correctional Institution died Saturday from COVID-19 complications, the state Department of Corrections announced Monday night.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home

District Calendars

Get Your 2020-2021 School District Calendars here!

Greenwood School District 50, Abbeville School District and Ninety Six School District 52 Calendars are available here!!! Click to view calendars here.

district calendar image