D50 announces Emerald, Greenwood graduation ceremony plans

  • From staff reports

Greenwood and Emerald high schools’ 2020 seniors will be walking on turf, not hardwood, at their graduation ceremonies this year.

Greenwood County School District 50 announced Friday that Emerald and Greenwood high schools will have traditional in-person graduations, and now the ceremonies’ details have been confirmed.

Emerald High School seniors will graduate at 9 a.m. May 28 at Frank Hill Football Stadium. In the event of rain, the ceremony will move to 7:30 p.m. the same day.

Greenwood High School seniors will graduate at 9 a.m. May 29 at J.W. Babb Football Stadium. In the event of rain, it will move to 7:30 p.m. the same day.

In case of severe weather on those days, both graduations would be rescheduled to May 30 with times to be determined by administration.

Tickets will be limited to two per student, as directed by the South Carolina Department of Education.

Contact reporter Jonathan Limehouse at 864-943-5644 or follow him on Twitter @jon_limehouse.

