Gov. Henry McMaster and State Superintendent Molly Spearman released a joint release Tuesday announcing the cancellation of all South Carolina public schools until April 30.
A release by Greenwood County School District 50 on Wednesday announced that not only will all the district’s schools be closed, but all school-related activities, athletics and field studies during April will be canceled or postponed. The release also said the district’s spring break will be observed as it's scheduled for April 6-13.
Elementary distance learning packets will continue to be available at all the district’s elementary schools for K3-fifth grade on April 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Packets are also available online at the district’s website. Middle school students who do not access to the internet at home for their Chromebook can pick up workbook packets at their middle school on April 16 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Middle and high school teachers will continue to communicate with students on eLearning activities that can be accessed from Google Classroom on their Chromebooks. Students, staff and parents may call 864-941-5705 or email eLearningHelp@gwd50.org to request support with connectivity (home network support will be limited), hardware, software, and account information.
District 50 will continue providing free breakfasts and lunches to K-12 students at four district locations on Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m beginning next week. The following sites will be providing meals:
- Brewer Middle School
- Northside Middle School
- Westview Middle School
- Lakeview Elementary School
Three breakfasts and three lunches will be provided per child on Mondays, and two breakfasts and two lunches on Thursdays at the district’s emergency feeding sites. If an individual is unable to get to one of the sites, the district advises they “please contact us at D50EmergencyMeals@gwd50.org for more information.”
“This global public health crisis has brought a variety of unknowns and a high level of stress and anxiety for so many people,” Superintendent Steve Glenn said in the release. “However, I truly believe this situation will make Greenwood stronger as a school district and community. We appreciate everyone’s continued patience, support and willingness to make necessary adjustments during this time. I would encourage everyone to continue staying healthy and remaining calm during this situation.”
Official updates will continue to be posted on the district's website and social media pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.