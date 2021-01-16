CVS, Walgreens getting vaccine to local extended care homes

The COVID-19 vaccine is reaching those at greatest risk of serious illness or death — nursing homes and other extended care facilities are getting residents and staff vaccinated through a government partnership with CVS and Walgreens.
In April 2020, Gov. Henry McMaster restricted in-person visitation at extended care facilities to protect the state’s elderly, and in September lifted some of the precautions to allow families to reunite. Visitations would have to meet new criteria limiting the amount of time, requiring screenings for COVID symptoms and for people to wear protective equipment while visiting outdoors.
Now, as limited supplies of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are making their way slowly to those at highest risk, the residents of these care homes are getting their protection.
During the last week of December, some staff and residents at NHC Greenwood got their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Their second doses are scheduled for the last week in January, and those who missed the first chance can get their first shot then with another scheduled visit in February.
“I can’t stress how great our NHC families and staff have been in preparing for this clinic,” said Casey Reese, NHC’s corporate director of business development. “The Walgreens team has been fantastic to work with.”
The CDC has partnered with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies to have their staff administer the Moderna vaccine within the first phase of vaccinations. These staffers are screened and tested before going into these facilities, and Reese said their level of professionalism and care exceeded expectations.
“I think it’s pretty remarkable, the cooperation and teamwork that has allowed this to happen,” she said.
At Ashley Place assisted living community, all 16 residents and 21 staffers received their first dose of the vaccine, with the second scheduled for Jan. 21. The facility has avoided any COVID-19 cases in the last 30 days, though two staff members and one resident recovered from COVID earlier in the pandemic.
Ware Shoals Manor had 11 total cases in 2020, with all residents and staff recovering. Each resident received their first dose from CVS on Jan. 9, but the staff have not received vaccines yet, said supervisor Wanda Thomas.
“They all did very well,” she said. “The only complaint has been soreness on the arm.”
Thursday was the first vaccination clinic for residents at Brookdale Greenwood, with 97% of residents choosing to receive the vaccine. Those who weren’t able to get it Thursday will get the chance again in February, and a third clinic is scheduled for March.
“The vaccination is a definite welcome to our seniors and our associates,” said Executive Director Paula Rowe. “We have high hopes this may help protect us all and help us regain some normalcy back into our daily lives and with our families.”
Rowe said even after they’ve been vaccinated, staff and residents will continue to practice safety protocols diligently — wearing masks and social distancing, as per CDC and local health officials’ guidelines.
The vaccine is making its way to each care facility, which will hopefully prevent further illness in these congregate living spaces. In May 2020, Magnolia Manor saw an outbreak among its residents, and in total its had 36 residents get sick, with six eventually dying from the illness. In the Fall, NHC HealthCare had an outbreak, with a total of 122 residents getting sick, leading to 28 resident deaths and one staff member dying.
According to the CDC, more than 121,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in South Carolina through this partnership, though only 19,477 people have received more than one dose as of Friday. There’s much work to be done before one of the most vulnerable populations can be considered safe from this virus.
