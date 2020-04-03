State health officials announced 147 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and more new deaths.
So far, 1,700 South Carolinians have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 34 deaths have been linked to the virus. The three new deaths were among patients who were at least 60 years old and had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Richland County and one is from Greenville County.
Greenwood County saw one new case, increasing the county's total to nine cumulative cases.
While no inmates have tested positive, 13 state Department of Corrections employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Five are at facilities in Columbia — three are at Broad River Correctional and two work at Camille Graham Correctional — while one works at Turbeville Correctional in Clarendon County. Seven are noninstitutional staff members, meaning they aren't stationed at a prison.
No one associated with a Lakelands prison has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
To reduce the risk of infection to inmates and staff, the agency suspended visitation and has allowed only essential staff into its facilities in recent weeks. In addition to the other screenings performed while entering a prison, officers have had their temperatures checked to make sure they didn't have fevers.
According to data released Wednesday, 27% of COVID-19 patients in South Carolina were hospitalized when they tested positive. While just 5% of positive cases were in people 20 or younger, cases were relatively evenly distributed among other age groups.
The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control does not track how many people have recovered from COVID-19.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.