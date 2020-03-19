With empty grocery shelves and empty meat cases until stores re-stock, it's time to consider eating what's already in your pantry and refrigerator at home.
Rhonda Matthews, extension associate with the Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service, suggests first finishing off foods you have that are the most perishable — leftovers, milk, fresh vegetables, etc.
"It's shocking to me to even see all these empty store shelves," Matthews said. "You don't need to empty a grocery store of its entire stock."
Once you make use of all the food that will spoil quickly, Matthews said it's time to use foods that have a longer shelf life.
To reduce food waste and food loss from spoilage, the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends planning weekly meals and shopping from a list. It's also a good idea to not stockpile foods.
"The 'casserole formula' is a standby recipe that I love to recommend," Matthews said. "You can use most any combination of pantry staples to create a good-tasting, hearty meal for a family of four."
Casserole formula
1 cup main ingredient (typically a cooked, boneless meat, fish or poultry)
1 cup secondary ingredient (any cooked or canned vegetable or blend of vegetables)
1 ½ cups starchy ingredient (cooked potatoes, pasta, rice, etc.)
1 ½ cups binder (low-fat cream soup, low-fat gravy, tomato sauce, barbecue sauce, spaghetti sauce, etc.)
¼ cup “yummy” (water chestnuts, mushrooms, olives, onions, slivered almonds, etc.)
Seasonings and herbs to taste.
Toppings if desired (cracker crumbs, bread crumbs, crushed cornflakes, etc.) — sprinkled lightly.
Directions: Gently combine first 6 ingredients until well mixed. If mixture seems too dry, stir in either ½ cup skim milk or ½ cup broth. Pour into casserole dish coated with non-stick spray, sprinkle with topping. Bake at 350 degrees F for 30-45 minutes.
