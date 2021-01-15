COVID vaccine hotline sees more volume than hospital has doses

Within the 3-hour window of Self Regional Healthcare’s COVID-19 vaccine phone line being open, all 1,500 available vaccination appointments were scheduled.
But demand far outweighed supply, leaving many people on hold, listening to a busy signal or unable to connect to the phone line at all.
“We experienced very large call volumes at our COVID-19 vaccination line, 725-3555, this morning,” said hospital CEO and President Jim Pfeiffer in an emailed statement Thursday. “We had 39 team members answering the phone line and we had an on-hold message and a call queue system in place from 9 a.m. to noon.”
While they filled the available 1,500 vaccination appointment slots, the line received more calls than the switchboard could handle.
“We’ve heard from individuals whose call failed to connect or received a busy signal,” Pfeiffer wrote. “We apologize for this, and we are working very hard to improve our process and plan to add additional methods to schedule a vaccine. We hope to be announcing an online form option in the coming days.”
He said hospital staff was sorry for any inconvenience or frustration from callers, but the hospital has requested thousands of additional vaccine doses and will open up more appointments as soon as possible. The call line is open Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Some of the people who had issues with the phone line reported repeated busy signals and not hearing an on-hold message when they tried to call. Gary Todd, one man who tried to schedule an appointment, said he understood the challenge hospitals are facing but wondered if there was a better way to facilitate vaccinations.
“The whole point is we’re all in troubled waters, trying to push things out and make things happen,” he said. “If you have everyone calling in between 9 and 12, your system will go down. There’s got to be a better way to do the system.”
DHEC’s efforts
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Wednesday they experienced similar issues with call volume when they opened the Care Line to provide information to people on how they can make an appointment. The care line, 855-472-3432, was initially overwhelmed with more calls than it could handle, and the online appointment-finding platform at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator went down briefly.
DHEC officials said they were working to bolster the number of people working at the call center, along with making changes to fast-track calls to the care line.
On Thursday DHEC announced it was changing the way it does contact tracing. As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise at record levels in the state, Interim Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said she’s calling on South Carolinians to help stop the spread.
During initial contact tracing phases, containment efforts meant contact investigators would look into each case of COVID-19 and everyone who came in close contact with them. Mitigation efforts cut back on this, focusing instead on those who have tested positive for were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past six days.
Contact investigators will now be focusing their tracing efforts on household contacts exposed in the past six days and people living, working or visiting shared living facilities, high-density workplaces and other settings where a lot of spread is possible.
Residents should not expect individual notification that they were exposed to a case, according to a DHEC release.
In an effort to ramp up vaccine administration, DHEC is working with the state Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation to expand the number of medical professionals who can administer the vaccines. This will include people with current certifications by certain certifying boards, students of an accredited medical school with appropriate instruction and training and retired or inactive registered nurses and licensed practical nurses whose licenses are in good standing.
