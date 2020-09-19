COVID numbers relax at Self after August peak

After a month of a nearly full ICU, Self Regional Medical Center’s chief medical officer said September has seen a downward trend in the number of COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
Throughout August, Dr. Matt Logan said Self consistently had more than 60 COVID-19 positive patients getting treatment at the hospital, with about 20 in the ICU at any given time. During August, there were three days where the regular ICU was completely filled with COVID-19 patients and 10 days where the emergency department had at least one COVID-19 patient because there were no ICU beds available.
“During that whole entire time, our ICU was pretty much full, and almost everyone was on a ventilator at one time,” he said.
In the past few weeks, September has trended down, and today he said there were 28 COVID-positive patients in the hospital, with 11 in the ICU and 10 of them on ventilators.
“We’re staying optimistically hopeful that will remain, yet cautious at the same time,” Logan said. “We want to have resources available if we do have another surge of patients in the coming weeks and months, especially with things opening back up again.”
The lowered numbers, he said, likely stem from renewed prevention efforts. Even with schools reopening, he praised administrations for taking steps to reduce the spread of the virus. Likewise, he gave credit to Greenwood’s mask ordinance and people learning better safety habits for the turn away from those peak-admission days.
“During those weeks we weren’t quite sure where we were going,” Logan said. “We certainly prepared intensely at that point, in case it would continue. We’re quite pleased that COVID numbers have gone down.”
Logan praised the hospital’s staff for their resilience and tireless work, saying he was very impressed with what they’ve accomplished. Despite COVID numbers trending down, he said the hospital’s total census of patients is still quite high. He said it might be because of people delaying care over concerns of going to a hospital during the pandemic.
“Don’t delay care. Especially if you have a chronic medical condition, seek help,” he said. “Seek care early, and hopefully we can reduce the trend of some of the later-stage illnesses that could have been headed off if they sought help earlier.”
At Abbeville Area Medical Center, staff members are working to help the state Department of Health and Environmental Control with its antibody study. Marketing Director Meg Davis said staff members are providing state officials with data that could help define the baseline COVID-19 immunity for representative patients, along with other insights into immunity projections and transmission dynamics.
AAMC is also on track to get new equipment in October that will allow staff to do in-house rapid PCR testing, and will also receive equipment to allow for antibody testing. In anticipation of a higher volume of flu and COVID-19 patient admissions, the hospital will be opening four more beds in early November, Davis said.
Though the hospital’s COVID-19 in-patient volumes have been steady, there are fewer admissions now than in early summer, and the hospital is still testing people at mobile testing events and at the hospital and its clinics.
