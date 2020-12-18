COVID court shutdowns add more than 4K cases to 8th Circuit docket

Trials have been slowed and outright stopped throughout the year because of COVID-19, and in the Lakelands, that has meant an increase of more than 4,000 cases on the docket for local prosecutors.
When the coronavirus pandemic began, the state courts administration took steps to modify how courts worked to prevent the virus’ spread. In mid-March, in-person court hearings and criminal jury trials were suspended, and local courts and attorneys had to work to use online meeting software to speak with clients and arrange court hearings.
“This included providing computers to the county detention centers so that judges could hear minor guilty pleas and bond hearings,” 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said. “No jury trials made things very difficult though, because the entire criminal justice system moves off of the ability of a prosecutor to call a case for trial. When there is no threat of a trial, defendants generally have no real motivation to accept offers and plead guilty.”
As courts shifted to online filings and clear partitions went up in the courthouse, along with strict mask-wearing and hand-sanitizing policies, hearings that didn’t require a jury continued. Greenwood County Clerk of Court Chastity Copeland said it was a relief that many court records had been moved online prior to the pandemic, and attorneys had gotten used to online filings.
“During the shutdown, we had to fundamentally change how we operate,” Greenwood Chief Magistrate Ryan Johnson said. “We used this time to update records, clean out filed and prepare for eventually reopening.”
State Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty reinstated jury trials in a July 30 order, and the 8th Circuit had the first jury trials in the state under new COVID-19 guidelines. Slowly, the dockets started moving again, but jury trials were shut down once more on Dec. 4 and are expected to resume in early 2021 after state court administration officials approve of county-specific trial plans.
“I certainly hope so,” Stumbo said, “because the damage to our dockets in 2020 is unprecedented.”
The 8th Circuit includes Greenwood, Abbeville, Laurens and Newberry counties. On Dec. 18, 2019, there were 6,950 pending warrants on the docket across the circuit. Stumbo said it was the first time in many years the docket had dipped below 7,000 cases.
About a year later, that number hit nearly 11,500.
“The pending docket had never been over 10,000 cases in the history of our office to my knowledge,” Stumbo said. “Just to put that in perspective, the additional 4,500 warrants on our backlog adds over 300 warrants onto already large dockets for each of our 14 general sessions prosecutors across the circuit.”
He said he’s concerned it will take a few years to get back to the December 2019 levels with current staffing. It delays when people will go to trial, and means the criminal justice process will take longer for anyone seeking their day in court.
Court shutdowns have also meant a loss of revenue from court fines and fees, as a portion of state funding for the solicitor’s office is based on these fees. Eight staff members were furloughed in June and July, but brought back in August, while most of the seven total positions the office is down in the past year and a half haven’t been refilled.
The lack of fee and fine revenue has also meant the circuit’s drug court hasn’t been able to take any new referrals since March. Stumbo said he’s been unable to adequately staff the program, which provides alternative sentencing for nonviolent, drug-addicted defendants in the circuit.
“I hope the general assembly addresses this issue in the upcoming session to provide adequate, recurring funding to run our drug courts statewide,” he said. “Hopefully better times are ahead in the new year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.