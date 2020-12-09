You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COVID-19 update: Two more die in Laurens County, increasing county's confirmed tally to 69

DHEC dashboard

Two more Laurens County residents have died of the novel coronavirus, increasing the county's confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 69 as South Carolina records a sixth consecutive day with more than 2,000 new confirmed cases of the respiratory virus.

In the past week, South Carolina has seen six of its 10 highest daily tallies of new cases and twice set a record for most positive results returned in a day.

State health officials reported 2,139 new confirmed cases and 71 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 26 additional confirmed deaths and one probable death.

Wednesday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Monday.

Greenwood County added 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Laurens County recorded 22, Abbeville County logged four, McCormick County saw three and Abbeville County had one.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 223,140, probable cases to 16,304, confirmed deaths to 4,280 and probable deaths to 332.

More than 80% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 1,217 (13.4%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 275 patients are in ICU and 128 are on ventilators.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 914 (18 deaths)

Edgefield — 1,197 (18 deaths)

Greenwood — 3,185 (78 deaths)

Laurens — 2,675 (69 deaths)

McCormick — 343 (7 deaths)

Newberry — 2,035 (62 deaths)

Saluda — 796 (23 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Monday, 2,941,385 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Monday to DHEC was 10,411 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 20.5%.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

COVID-19 update: Two more die in Laurens County, increasing county's confirmed tally to 69

COVID-19 update: Two more die in Laurens County, increasing county's confirmed tally to 69

Two more Laurens County residents have died of the novel coronavirus, increasing the county's confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 69 as South Carolina records a sixth consecutive day with more than 2,000 new confirmed cases of the respiratory virus.

District 52 to finish out semester with hybrid learning

District 52 to finish out semester with hybrid learning

Students in Ninety Six will finish out the semester with hybrid instruction because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Greenwood County School District 52 announced Tuesday during a school board meeting.

McCormick County schools moving to virtual instruction

McCormick County schools moving to virtual instruction

McCormick County School District will move to virtual-only instruction on Thursday because of a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state, with McCormick County having a high incidence of the virus with about 400 cases per 100,000 residents.

Matthew Hensley: Test early and often

Matthew Hensley: Test early and often

In the past seven days, South Carolina recorded its highest daily tally of new COVID-19 cases. And its second highest. And third. And fourth. Things slacked off Tuesday, with the daily tally only ranking ninth so far.

COVID-19 update: SC records fifth consecutive day with more than 2K new cases

COVID-19 update: SC records fifth consecutive day with more than 2K new cases

For a fifth consecutive day, South Carolina added more than 2,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as percent positive remains elevated.

Dr. Matt Logan: Holidays not the time to let our guard down on COVID-19

Dr. Matt Logan: Holidays not the time to let our guard down on COVID-19

Now is not the time to let down our guards, said Dr. Matt Logan, chief medical officer at Self Regional Medical Center.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home