COVID-19 update: Two more die in Greenwood County as SC tops 1,000 deaths

State health officials announced Thursday that two more Greenwood County residents have died of COVID-19 as South Carolina had another record-setting day in deaths, although some of the 69 new confirmed deaths and three deaths probably related to the novel coronavirus happened days or weeks ago.
The Greenwood County deaths happened Sunday and Monday. Among the probable COVID-19 deaths is an Abbeville County resident and a Saluda County resident, both of whom died Saturday.
"This delay in reporting of an individual’s death during this pandemic is often attributed to ensuring the death is accurately reported based on the most up-to-date federal guidance for determining a COVID-19-related death," according to a state Department of Health and Environmental Control press release.
DHEC also reported 1,842 new confirmed cases and four new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday. There are 1,578 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 214 of those patients are on ventilators.
In the Lakelands, Laurens County added 18 confirmed cases, Greenwood County recorded 17, McCormick County logged seven, Abbeville County saw five and Saluda County had one.
Statewide, this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 63,880, probable cases to 203, confirmed deaths to 1,053 and 17 probable deaths.
In case you've missed the latest information on how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 169 (1 death)
Edgefield — 145 (4 deaths)
Greenwood — 884 (9 deaths)
Laurens — 835 (14 deaths)
McCormick — 65 (2 deaths)
Newberry — 482 (4 deaths)
Saluda — 306 (2 deaths)
Testing in South Carolina
As of Wednesday, a total of 587,567 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Wednesday statewide was 8,643 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 21.3%.
Nearly 100 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide
As part of its ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. There are 97 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 5 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 180 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
Hospital Bed Occupancy
As of Thursday morning, 2,946 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,935 are in use, which is a 72.93% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,935 inpatient beds currently used, 1,578 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
