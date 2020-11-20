COVID-19 update: Two die in Greenwood County, increasing confirmed toll to 72

Greenwood County recorded two more confirmed COVID-19 deaths and saw 17 more test positive for the respiratory virus as South Carolina sees its highest rate of spread since the summer.
State health officials reported 1,479 new confirmed cases and 82 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, as well as 26 additional confirmed deaths and five probable deaths.
Laurens County added 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Abbeville County logged 12, Saluda County recorded five and McCormick County logged three.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 191,021, probable cases to 12,140, confirmed deaths to 3,949 and probable deaths to 282.
More than 80% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 808 (9.1%) of patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 203 patients are in ICU and 106 are on ventilators.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 777 (15 deaths)
Edgefield — 1,055 (17 deaths)
Greenwood — 2,769 (72 deaths)
Laurens — 2,265 (65 deaths)
McCormick — 290 (6 deaths)
Newberry — 1,824 (56 deaths)
Saluda — 744 (21 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Thursday, 2,458,520 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Thursday to DHEC was 11,207 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.2%.
