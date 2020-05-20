COVID-19 update: Statewide deaths top 400; Saluda County reported 4 new cases

State health officials announced four new cases of COVID-19 in Saluda County on Wednesday, which has had three free testing clinics in the past week. This is part of 125 additional cases reported Wednesday, while eight more South Carolinians have died in connection with the respiratory virus.
Statewide, there have been 9,175 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 407 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 85% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 36
Edgefield — 45 (2 deaths)
Greenwood — 72 (1 death)
Laurens — 57 (3 deaths)
McCormick — 7 (1 death)
Newberry — 33 (1 death)
Saluda — 127
Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 59 county residents have recovered, leaving 12 active confirmed cases.
Statewide, there are 414 hospitalized patients who either tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting test results, down from 444 the prior day but down from a high of 485 patients on May 6.
The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
To date, 138,238 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
The state's health agency estimates there have been 65,536 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.
