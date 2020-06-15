COVID-19 update: State's one-day total takes dip following record-setting weekend

dhec
Following three consecutive record-setting days, the state's number of reported coronavirus cases dropped today to 582. Two additional deaths were also reported today. Statewide, the cumulative total of cases is at 19,378 and 602 deaths.

Greenwood County's triple digit daily tallies dropped to eight for today.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 70

Edgefield — 61 (2 deaths)

Greenwood — 312 (5 deaths)

Laurens — 163 (4 deaths)

McCormick — 11 (1 death)

Newberry — 105 (2 deaths)

Saluda — 166 (1 death)

Testing in South Carolina

As of Sunday, a total of 293,754 tests have been conducted in the state.

DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.

Test trends

The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 6,329 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 9.2%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.

Hospital bed occupancy

As of this morning, 3,536 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,947 are in use, which is a 66.27% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,947 inpatient beds currently used, 536 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

