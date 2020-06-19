COVID-19 update: State sets new daily record: under-30 crowd, you're not immune

Remember the spring breakers having a blast on the shores of Florida, without a care in the world about the coronavirus? Have you heard 20-somethings saying they're not worried about it? Well, maybe they should be reading this because the under-30 crowd is testing positive in increasing numbers.
DHEC reports that as of today, 4,160 of the 22,608 confirmed cases in South Carolina are people ages 21 to 30. This accounts for 18.4% of all confirmed cases in the state. Additionally, people in their teens account for 7.0% of confirmed cases.
Add to that little tidbit the fact that the state set an all-time daily record high number of cases at 1,081. There were five probable cases reported on top of that and 18 additional confirmed deaths.
Statewide, this brings the number of cumulative total of cases to 22,608, probable cases to 23, confirmed deaths to 639, and zero probable deaths.
And in case you've missed the latest information on how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Remember yesterday's low report of "just" 2 new cases? Well, today shot right up to 23.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 73
Edgefield — 63 (2 deaths)
Greenwood — 345 (5 deaths)
Laurens — 202 (4 deaths)
McCormick — 11 (1 death)
Newberry — 117 (2 deaths)
Saluda — 179 (1 death)
Testing in South Carolina
As of yesterday, a total of 321,689 tests have been conducted in the state
Test trends
The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 6,713 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.1%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
Hospital bed occupancy
As of this morning, 3,019 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,461 are in use, which is a 71.19% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,461 inpatient beds currently used, 660 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
