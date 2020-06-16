COVID-19 update: State edges closer to 20K cases; five new deaths reported

The state's number of reported coronavirus cases edged up slightly today with 595 new cases reported along with five new deaths. Statewide, the cumulative total of cases is at 19,990 and 607 deaths.
Greenwood County reported three new cases today, as did neighboring Abbeville County.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 73
Edgefield — 61 (2 deaths)
Greenwood — 315 (5 deaths)
Laurens — 171 (4 deaths)
McCormick — 11 (1 death)
Newberry — 108 (2 deaths)
Saluda — 170 (1 death)
Testing in South Carolina
As of Monday, a total of 299,033 tests have been conducted in the state.
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
Test trends
The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 4,339 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.7%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
Hospital bed occupancy
As of this morning, 3,320 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,175 are in use, which is a 68.37% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,175 inpatient beds currently used, 571 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
