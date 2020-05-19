COVID-19 update: SC tops 9,000 cumulative cases

State health officials reported 137 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and eight more deaths associated with the respiratory virus.

In the Lakelands, Abbeville and Greenwood county each recorded one additional case.

Statewide, there have been 9,056 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 399 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 85% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 36

Edgefield — 44 (2 deaths)

Greenwood — 72 (1 death)

Laurens — 57 (3 deaths)

McCormick — 7 (1 death)

Newberry — 33 (1 death)

Saluda — 123

Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 57 county residents have recovered, leaving 14 active cases.

Statewide, there are 444 hospitalized patients who either tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting test results, up from 412 the prior day but down from a high of 485 patients on May 6.

The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

To date, 135,063 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 64,686 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

COVID-19 update: SC tops 9,000 cumulative cases

