COVID-19 update: SC tops 80,000 cases as Laurens County records 2 more deaths

Laurens County recorded two more confirmed COVID-19 deaths, part of 25 confirmed and three probable COVID-19 deaths South Carolina added Sunday.
The new deaths in Laurens County, which moved the county's confirmed death toll to 27, happened Thursday and Saturday and involved someone 65 or older and someone 35-64.
State health officials also announced 1,170 new confirmed cases and three new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday. In the Lakelands, Greenwood and Laurens county each added 16 confirmed cases, Abbeville County logged six, Saluda County recorded five and McCormick County saw two.
The number of new cases is the lowest number in nearly three weeks and corresponds with the state's lowest percent positive in more than a month.
Statewide, this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 80,856, probable cases to 343, confirmed deaths to 1,436, and 55 probable deaths.
In case you've missed the latest information on how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 269 (3 deaths)
Edgefield — 225 (5 deaths)
Greenwood — 1,127 (11 deaths)
Laurens — 1,105 (27 deaths)
McCormick — 94 (2 deaths)
Newberry — 660 (6 deaths)
Saluda — 375 (5 deaths)
Testing in South Carolina
As of Saturday, a total of 700,464 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive
The number of individual test results reported Saturday statewide to DHEC was 7,490 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.6%.
Nearly 100 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide
As part of its ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 96 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 31 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 214 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
Hospital Bed Occupancy
Since Wednesday, hospitals have actively been making a transition to a new federal reporting system for proving bed occupancy and other important information. DHEC is monitoring their efforts to transition to the new system. At this time, DHEC is aware that the information currently provided by hospitals through the new system has inaccuracies. Once DHEC is able to verify the information the hospitals are reporting as part of this new system is accurate and the system is fully implemented, we will resume our effort to provide daily data reports.
As background, the CDC notified all users of its National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) on Tuesday, July 14, that the COVID-19 Module for Patient Impact and Hospital Capacity would cease serving as an option for hospital reporting during this pandemic. DHEC issued a Public Health Order supporting the transition from NHSN to TeleTracking on July 15.
