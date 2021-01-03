COVID-19 update: SC tops 5K total deaths, records 8K new cases across two days

State health officials released two days' worth of data on Sunday, adding more than 8,000 new confirmed cases from COVID-19 and moving the confirmed death toll to more than 5,000.
Sunday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Thursday and Friday. No results were released on Friday, so releasing figures for two days put the state back on track for data reporting.
For Friday, state health officials reported 3,952 new confirmed cases and 92 probable cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 28 additional confirmed deaths and three probable deaths. For Thursday, state health officials reported 4,243 new confirmed cases and 102 probable cases of COVID-19, along with 50 new confirmed deaths and six probable deaths.
Between the two days, Laurens County added 99 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Greenwood County recorded 69, Saluda County saw 18, Abbeville County logged 12 and McCormick County had four.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 296,093, probable cases to 25,567, confirmed deaths to 5,042 and probable deaths to 427.
More than 75% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 2,072 (24.1%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 414 patients are in ICU and 217 are on ventilators.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 1,138 (21 deaths)
Edgefield — 1,503 (19 deaths)
Greenwood — 4,213 (90 deaths)
Laurens — 3,667 (83 deaths)
McCormick — 440 (7 deaths)
Newberry — 2,600 (65 deaths)
Saluda — 965 (24 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Friday, 3,774,527 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Friday to DHEC was 13,364 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 29.6%. The percent positive for Thursday was 29.9%.
