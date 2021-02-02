COVID-19 update: SC tops 400K virus cases

Even as new virus cases have dropped in recent weeks amid a waning winter surge, South Carolina surpassed 400,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
State health officials reported 1,554 new confirmed cases and 49 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 32 additional confirmed deaths and four probable deaths.
Tuesday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Sunday.
Greenwood County added 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Laurens County recorded 22, Saluda County saw eight and Abbeville County logged three. No new cases were recorded in McCormick County.
Abbeville County and Saluda County also each recorded a new confirmed COVID-19 death.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 400,472, probable cases to 47,432, confirmed deaths to 6,599 and probable deaths to 719.
Nearly 80% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 1,832 (20.7%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 401 patients are in ICU and 245 are on ventilators.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 1,645 (24 deaths)
Edgefield — 2,107 (24 deaths)
Greenwood — 5,965 (123 deaths)
Laurens — 5,309 (123 deaths)
McCormick — 642 (12 deaths)
Newberry — 3,313 (77 deaths)
Saluda — 1,260 (31 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Sunday, 5,026,688 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Sunday to DHEC was 25,112 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 8.8%. The drop in percent positive comes from a change in how it's calculated to be more in line with federal reporting.
