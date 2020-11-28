COVID-19 update: SC tops 200,000 cases as higher spread continues

State health officials reported 1,797 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, sending the state to more than 200,000 cumulative cases, but no new deaths linked to the virus were recorded.
Saturday's tally of confirmed new cases, which represents the test results returned on Thanksgiving Day, is the highest number seen since July as cases continue to rise in South Carolina and across the country.
Newberry County recorded 15 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, keeping its designation as having the third-highest rate of cumulative COVID-19 infections in the state.
Laurens County added 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Greenwood County logged 13, Abbeville County recorded 12, McCormick County saw three and Saluda County had one.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 201,354, probable cases to 13,557, confirmed deaths to 4,043 and probable deaths to 303.
More than 70% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 879 (11.1%) patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 236 patients are in ICU and 117 are on ventilators.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 822 (17 deaths)
Edgefield — 1,101 (17 deaths)
Greenwood — 2,891 (76 deaths)
Laurens — 2,412 (65 deaths)
McCormick — 311 (6 deaths)
Newberry — 1,875 (58 deaths)
Saluda — 762 (22 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Thursday, 2,74,247 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Thursday to DHEC was 13,915 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.9%.
