You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COVID-19 update: SC tops 200,000 cases as higher spread continues

DHEC dashboard

State health officials reported 1,797 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, sending the state to more than 200,000 cumulative cases, but no new deaths linked to the virus were recorded.

Saturday's tally of confirmed new cases, which represents the test results returned on Thanksgiving Day, is the highest number seen since July as cases continue to rise in South Carolina and across the country.

Newberry County recorded 15 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, keeping its designation as having the third-highest rate of cumulative COVID-19 infections in the state.

Laurens County added 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Greenwood County logged 13, Abbeville County recorded 12, McCormick County saw three and Saluda County had one.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 201,354, probable cases to 13,557, confirmed deaths to 4,043 and probable deaths to 303.

More than 70% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 879 (11.1%) patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 236 patients are in ICU and 117 are on ventilators.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 822 (17 deaths)

Edgefield — 1,101 (17 deaths)

Greenwood — 2,891 (76 deaths)

Laurens — 2,412 (65 deaths)

McCormick — 311 (6 deaths)

Newberry — 1,875 (58 deaths)

Saluda — 762 (22 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Thursday, 2,74,247 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Thursday to DHEC was 13,915 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.9%.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

COVID-19 update: SC tops 200,000 cases as higher spread continues

COVID-19 update: SC tops 200,000 cases as higher spread continues

State health officials reported 1,797 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, sending the state to more than 200,000 cumulative cases, but no new deaths linked to the virus were recorded.

1:46
COVID-19 vaccine could be available to health care workers soon

COVID-19 vaccine could be available to health care workers soon

As COVID-19 cases rise during the holiday season, the possibility of promising vaccines being made available to health care workers and at-risk populations gives encouragement that the tide of the novel coronavirus spread will ebb.

Abbeville County readies for vaccines

Abbeville County readies for vaccines

Abbeville County health practitioners are ready to start a COVID-19 vaccination program. They just need the vaccine.

Updated
Nurse practitioner participates in vaccine trial

Nurse practitioner participates in vaccine trial

Nurse practitioner Teri Lawson who works in Greenwood area nursing homes volunteered to take part in a Phase 3 COVID-19 Moderna clinical vaccine trial earlier this year.

Updated
+3
COVID-19 vaccines showing promise; some health care workers are willing to take them

COVID-19 vaccines showing promise; some health care workers are willing to take them

Vaccines are being developed for COVID-19 and at least one local doctor says he’s willing to roll up his sleeve and take one.

COVID-19 update: SC sees highest new cases since July; Newberry County moves to 3rd highest

COVID-19 update: SC sees highest new cases since July; Newberry County moves to 3rd highest

State health officials reported 1,777 new confirmed cases and 38 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, as well as 28 additional confirmed deaths and one probable death.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home