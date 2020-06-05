COVID-19 update: SC sets record for daily reported cases, nears peak hospitalizations

State health officials announced 447 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday — the highest single-day tally to date — along with 13 additional deaths.
Saluda County recorded two additional cases while Greenwood and Laurens county each saw an additional case.
Statewide, there have been 13,453 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported and 538 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 83% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 47
Edgefield — 54 (2 deaths)
Greenwood — 160 (2 death)
Laurens — 77 (4 deaths)
McCormick — 10 (1 death)
Newberry — 71 (1 death)
Saluda — 151 (1 death)
DHEC has not released estimates for how many have recovered on a county level. Greenwood County officials think at least 72 county residents have recovered, leaving 86 active confirmed cases.
Statewide, there are 482 hospitalized patients who either tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting test results, up from 453 the day before and down from a high of 485 patients on May 6.
The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
To date, 238,808 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
The state's health agency estimates there have been 96,093 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.
