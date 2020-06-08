COVID-19 update: SC sets new record for hospitalizations, new cases

About a month after COVID-19 cases were supposed to have peaked in South Carolina, the state hit a new single-day record for new cases and reported its highest number of hospitalizations connected to the respiratory virus to date.
State health officials reported Monday there were 507 hospital beds that are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, topping the prior high of 485 patients set on May 6. Hospitals are still far from capacity, with 3,368 available beds in South Carolina's health care systems.
There were 542 new cases reported Monday and 11 additional deaths. In the Lakelands, Greenwood County recorded 11 new cases, while Abbeville County had seven additional cases, Laurens County had four more cases, Saluda County saw two cases and McCormick County had a single new case.
Statewide, there have been 14,800 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported and 557 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 83% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 58
Edgefield — 56 (2 deaths)
Greenwood — 183 (3 death)
Laurens — 92 (4 deaths)
McCormick — 11 (1 death)
Newberry — 82 (1 death)
Saluda — 154 (1 death)
DHEC has not released estimates for how many have recovered on a county level. Greenwood County officials think at least 82 county residents have recovered, leaving 98 active confirmed cases.
The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
To date, 253,262 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
The state's health agency estimates there have been 105,714 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.
