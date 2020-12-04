COVID-19 update: SC sets new case record; Greenwood County tops 3K; Lakelands add more than 100

Greenwood County has surpassed 3,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as South Carolina set a record for new cases of the virus.
State health officials reported 2,470 new confirmed cases and 90 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, along with 29 additional confirmed deaths and one probable death.
Friday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Wednesday. South Carolina saw its third consecutive day with a percent positive higher than 20% on Wednesday, a sign that not enough people are being tested and that cases are likely going undiagnosed.
Greenwood County added 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Laurens County recorded 34, Abbeville logged 10, and McCormick and Saluda counties each saw four. Laurens County also recorded its 66th confirmed COVID-19 death.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 210,995, probable cases to 15,018, confirmed deaths to 4,175 and probable deaths to 321.
More than 75% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 1,047 (11.9%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 233 patients are in ICU and 104 are on ventilators.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 857 (17 deaths)
Edgefield — 1,144 (18 deaths)
Greenwood — 3,041 (78 deaths)
Laurens — 2,539 (66 deaths)
McCormick — 322 (7 deaths)
Newberry — 1,942 (61 deaths)
Saluda — 777 (22 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Wednesday, 2,805,516 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Wednesday to DHEC was 11,569 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 21.4%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.