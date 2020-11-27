You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 update: SC sees highest new cases since July; Newberry County moves to 3rd highest

State health officials reported 1,777 new confirmed cases and 38 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, as well as 28 additional confirmed deaths and one probable death.

Friday's tally of confirmed new cases, which represents the test results returned on Wednesday, is the highest number seen since July as cases continue to rise in South Carolina and across the country.

Newberry County recorded 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, giving it the third-highest rate of cumulative COVID-19 infections in the state, while also seeing its 57th and 58th confirmed virus deaths.

Greenwood County added 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Laurens County logged 24, Abbeville County recorded 10, McCormick County saw four and Saluda County had two. Saluda County also recorded its 22nd confirmed COVID-19 death.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 197,652, probable cases to 13,253, confirmed deaths to 4,015 and probable deaths to 302.

More than 70% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 884 (10.9%) patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 236 patients are in ICU and 119 are on ventilators.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 810 (17 deaths)

Edgefield — 1,097 (17 deaths)

Greenwood — 2,878 (76 deaths)

Laurens — 2,384 (65 deaths)

McCormick — 308 (6 deaths)

Newberry — 1,860 (58 deaths)

Saluda — 761 (22 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Wednesday, 2,639,859 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Wednesday to DHEC was 14,392 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.3%.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

District 52 lets parents decide on virtual or face-to-face for second semester

Greenwood County School District 52 students and parents will have a choice when it comes to instruction for the second semester. Parents will choose between sending their children to face-to-face instruction or having them attend virtually.

