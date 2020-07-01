COVID-19 update: SC sees highest deaths, hospitalizations to date as cases rise

South Carolina recorded its highest number of daily deaths linked to COVID-19 yet on Wednesday, with 24 confirmed deaths and four probable deaths. Among the confirmed deaths were two Laurens County residents.
State health officials also reported 1,497 new confirmed cases and six new probable cases of the novel coronavirus. There are 1,160 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
In the Lakelands, 17 confirmed cases were added in Laurens County, 12 were recorded in Greenwood County, Saluda County saw six and Abbeville County had two.
Statewide, this brings the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 37,809, probable cases to 110, confirmed deaths to 759 and probable deaths to seven.
In case you've missed the latest information on how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 113
Edgefield — 83 (3 deaths)
Greenwood — 506 (7 deaths)
Laurens — 488 (7 deaths)
McCormick — 17 (2 deaths)
Newberry — 264 (4 deaths)
Saluda — 215 (1 death)
Testing in South Carolina
As of Tuesday, a total of 429,692 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases
The total number of individuals tested Tuesday statewide was 7,834 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19.1%.
More than 45 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide
As part of its ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 49 mobile testing events scheduled through August 1 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
Hospital Bed Occupancy
As of Wednesday morning, 2,801 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,815 are in use, which is a 73.62% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,815 inpatient beds currently used, 1,160 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.